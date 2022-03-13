A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after assaulting a woman in Ipswich, and driving at another.

Police were called to Shackleton Road shortly after 4:15am on 13 March, following reports that a man had assaulted a woman.

The man - who is known to the victim - attempted to force her into his car before members of the public intervened.

Police said the suspect is then reported to have deliberately driven his car towards them, hitting a woman and crashing into a parked vehicle, before driving off in the direction of Felixstowe Road.

Both women, one aged in her teens and the other in her 40s, were taken to hospital having sustained injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Detective Inspector Craig Brett said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

"However we believe this was an isolated incident, with no further risk to the wider public, and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”