A new self-portrait by David Hockney will go on public display for the first time at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.

The 84-year-old artist painted 'Self Portrait' on 22nd November from his home in Normandy last year.

The acrylic painting shows Hockney dressed in a tweed suit with a paintbrush in one hand and cigarette in the other.

David Hockney has been living in France Credit: David Parry/National Portrait Gallery/PA

Mr Hockney has previously spoken of living in the countryside without distractions from his art.

He described life creating art in a "higgledy-piggledy" house in northern France as "fantastic".

A series of drawings, paintings and digital works by the artist will be displayed at the Fitzwilliam Museum and The Heong Gallery at Downing College.

The exhibition titled Hockney's Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction will run from 15 March to 29 August.