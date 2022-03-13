David Hockney self-portrait to go on display for first time at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum
A new self-portrait by David Hockney will go on public display for the first time at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.
The 84-year-old artist painted 'Self Portrait' on 22nd November from his home in Normandy last year.
The acrylic painting shows Hockney dressed in a tweed suit with a paintbrush in one hand and cigarette in the other.
Mr Hockney has previously spoken of living in the countryside without distractions from his art.
He described life creating art in a "higgledy-piggledy" house in northern France as "fantastic".
A series of drawings, paintings and digital works by the artist will be displayed at the Fitzwilliam Museum and The Heong Gallery at Downing College.
The exhibition titled Hockney's Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction will run from 15 March to 29 August.