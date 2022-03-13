Second outbreak of bird flu found on the Norfolk-Suffolk border in 24 hours

A further outbreak of bird flu has been detected on the Norfolk-Suffolk in 24 hours.

The H5N1 strain was found in birds at a premises near Market Weston, West Suffolk, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

A 3km protection zone and the 10km surveillance zone is in place where the virus has been detected.

The latest outbreak comes 24 hours after the strain was found on a farm near the village of Redgrave.

Any birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled and those in the protection zone must be kept inside.

The virus is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry.

About 35,000 ducks had to be culled at a Gressingham Foods site earlier this month following an outbreak.

According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs there are currently 85 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England.