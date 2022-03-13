Three teenage boys have been arrested after vehicles and pedestrians were shot at with a BB gun in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to Eld Lane at around 8.20pm on 12 March by a member of the public who appeared to have been struck by a BB pellet fired from the roof of a shop.

It is believed that several passing vehicles and pedestrians may also have been hit, police said.

Three teenage boys - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. All three remain in custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of Eld Lane - in particular the Queen Street end of Eld Lane - who may have suffered minor injuries or damage to vehicles or clothing, and may not have realised what had caused it.

Any witnesses can contact Essex Police by ringing 101 and quoting incident 1201 of Saturday 12 March.