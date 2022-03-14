Hospital warning 'pandemic is not over' as 190 staff off with covid or isolating

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is warning "the pandemic is not over" as it urges everyone to continue to support and follow the rules on mask wearing in hospitals.

The hospital is seeing the number of covid patients rising again with more than 60 currently being treated, and nine in intensive care.

Nicola Ayton, Chief operation officer for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

"In the last week we have seen the number of patients with Covid rising."

"We are caring for more than 60 patients with Covid, with nine seriously ill in intensive care. We also have around 190 staff off sick with Covid or self isolating."

“For CUH, the pandemic is not over and we urge everyone to continue to support and follow the rules on mask wearing in our hospitals.”

Play video

Watch an interview with Nicola Ayton

Across the East of England there are currently more than 1,000 people being treated in hospitals for covid:

1,201 patients being treated in hospitals in the region on Monday 14 March

220 more than on the same day the previous week

The number of patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in a week

While in January 2021, there were 4,306 Covid patients being treated in the region's hospitals, the highest figure recorded during the pandemic in this area.