Jack Puttock tells ITV News Anglia's Sophie Wiggins what it's like to live with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

A teenager with a chronic pain condition thought to be among the most painful in the world, says it feels like his limb is "on fire or in boiling water all the time."

It took eight months for Jack Puttock from Arlesey, Bedfordshire, to be diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

He told ITV News Anglia: "I wasn't able to work a normal job, so I set up my own company.

But also things like university, I haven't been able to fully kind of put myself there. It's affected a lot of different elements of my life."

The 19-year old is trying to raise £50,000 for private treatment in America, currently not available in the UK.

Jack Puttock was diagnosed with CRPS after a wrist injury three years ago. Credit: Jack Puttock

It can take many months to get a diagnosis for CRPS, with more delays caused by the pandemic.

One GP told ITV News Anglia that " Waiting times have really spiralled out of control"

Dr Monica Alabi, said: "People with chronic pain are living with the pain for longer as they await specialist care and input."

"People are having to keep on calling GPs over and over again about the pain. The GPs are feeling frustrated because they can't help their patients and there's just a sense of helplessness from GP's and patients."

1 in 3,000 People in the UK are affected

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is usually triggered by a minor injury such as a sprain or broken bones, or can appear spontaneously without a known cause.

The charity CRPS UK says the "uncommon neurological disorder, which causes chronic pain that cannot be controlled. It can affect all areas of the body but most commonly occurs in the limbs."

But support charities like Burning Nights, say there is help for people with the condition and people shouldn't be put off looking for help because of a backlog of cases.

Victoria Abbott-Flemming MBE, the founder of Burning Nights, CRPS Support said:

"The better that we get with the education, certainly in the medical profession, but also the public as well, because many people don't go to the GP because of covid, a lot of problems with backlogs and access to GPs."

"Many patients think, well, it can't be that bad, I'll try and handle it and to be honest, please do go to the GP."

Jack Puttock is hoping to go to America for treatment for CRPS. Credit: ITV News Anglila

Jack said: "I've known people that have waited years for treatment to happen. I really want to, get on with my life and try and make an attempt to do that."

"So it was a case of its kind of a last ditch attempt at doing this. I think it's just the hope of one day finding, you know, an answer, whether that's a reduction in pain or complete remission one day, keeping the hope."

"I've got to keep going to get the answer one day."