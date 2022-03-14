Thief who stole from hospital staff as they treated people with covid is jailed

A man who stole thousands of pounds worth of personal items from hospital staff, as they tried to deal with the demands of covid, has been jailed for nine years.

27-year old Michael Bourn was first spotted on CCTV at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech in May 2021.

He went to the hospital on multiple occasions taking personal items belonging to staff such as phones, car keys and wallets.

During one stealing spree, a night shift worker who was looking after an elderly patient noticed Bourn removing the window to one of the offices in an attempt to get in.

She disturbed him and he ran away but the window had been completely removed.

He even stole from a tradesman who was working on the hospital roof, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of tools from a van.

All the time Bourn was being captured on hospital CCTV.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bourn was also sentenced for engaging in sexual communication with a child, relating to him sending explicit pictures and having a sexual conversation via social media with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

He admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, two counts of attempting to incite a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and one count of robbery.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years and one month in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Peter Waite, who investigated, said: “Bourn brazenly and shamelessly targeted hospital workers and staff who were working tirelessly to care for sick people during the pandemic."

“He continued to go back again and again, stealing thousands of pounds worth of items."

“Together with the robbery and engaging in sexual communication with a child, Bourn’s actions were absolutely despicable and I am glad justice has been done."

“Bourn will spend a significant period behind bars to reflect on the hurt he has caused.”