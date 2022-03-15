Play video

CCTV footage of the incident was shared by Cambridgeshire Police.

Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment a man armed with a large kitchen knife violently attacked a 43-year-old in Cambridgeshire.

Glen Woolford was caught on camera charging at the victim with the knife on Child's Pond Road in St Neots in September 2021.

He then hit the man on the head with the handle of the knife and kicked him while he was on the floor.

Much of the attack was witnessed by a toddler who was lifted away to safety.

Officers released footage of the attack this week following Woolford's sentencing.

Another woman took the knife from Woolford and put it in the victim's lap, but he then grabbed it again before being pushed away by the woman.

The 37-year-old then got into a vehicle and drove off, before calling police claiming a man had pulled a knife out on him and tried to enter his home on Child's Pond Road.

Officers found the victim with a knife wound but never located the weapon.

House to house enquires were carried out, and Woolford was later arrested.

He was sentenced to sixteen months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to wounding without intent and having a bladed article.

PC James Ferries, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Woolford launched a violent attack on an unarmed man right in front of a small child. Members of the public put themselves in danger while intervening.

"It was extremely lucky that nobody was seriously hurt. Woolford claimed he was acting in self defence but none of what he said corroborates with the CCTV footage.

“Some people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection. What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.”