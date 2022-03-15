A man from Suffolk, who vowed to take a dip in the sea every day for a year, was given a guard of honour as he completed his final swim.

Sam Phillips has been braving the bitterly cold North Sea since 15 March 2021, to help with his anxiety and depression and raise money for mental health charities.

His anxiety started in school, but at the beginning of the pandemic his mental health worsened.

Sam is now regularly joined by a whole group of swimmers. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Phillips began swimming on his own in the sea at Felixstowe after researching about cold water therapy and as the days went on, he was joined by more and more people.

"I am very emotional. It has been a rollercoaster", Mr Phillips said.

"My nan turned up and it made me cry. Some days I've not been very well and there's been different obstacles, different challenges that we all have in life.

"To get up and still do it means I've proven to myself that I've got self-discipline and that is something I have struggled with in the past.

"I wanted to prove it to myself most of all and to be able to help other people along the way has been fantastic."

Sam started the challenge 365 days ago to help him overcome mental health issues Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Phillips said swimming has drastically helped improve his state of mind and encouraged others to open up about their own mental health struggles.

The challenge, called 'Dare to Dip', has so far raised more than £2,500 for Anxiety UK.