As the number of people fleeing Ukraine rises to at least 3 million and counting, Ukrainians living in the UK are still struggling to get visas for their loved ones.

Former paratrooper Mark Robinson from Norwich and his friend Chris have just returned to Norwich from driving a van packed with donations to Ukraine's border with Romania.

They also planned to bring back Chris' Ukrainian wife, Natalie. They found her, but despite being sent to Paris, Milan and Budapest, she's been unable to navigate the visa system and get into the UK.

Mr Robinson said: "The rest of Europe are opening their arms. They're saying come in, we'll sort this later. I've never been ashamed to be a British citizen apart from this week."

"The bureaucracy. I say to these politicians, get yourself to a border, see those people who've turned up with nothing and turn them away face to face."

The Government insists it is moving as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile more than 100,000 people have now offered accommodation to those fleeing war under the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain the West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he'd applied to take a family in, but he was challenged on the process.

"There's an issue still with how we are putting the visa obstacle in the way of people who're literally fleeing for their lives."

"Well I think that's why they're bringing in a new system so if you have a sponsor here in the UK, who says I can vouch for you and I can look after you - because I've known this family for several years as constituents - then you can get this accelerated visa."

Natasha Kucherova from Peterborough has parents who are stuck in Prague. They went to the embassy, only to be told to come back later.

On top of everything else, her mum Halena has cancer and needs treatment.

Ms Kucherova said: "All their life was compressed in one small bag and they've been taken to a different country not knowing what is going to happen and our issue is my mum needs to go and do her radiotherapy and we are running against time."

The Home Office said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we've made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay."

"Valid passport holders no longer have to attend in-person appointments to submit fingerprints or facial verification, and we have also expanded capacity at our Visa Application Centres."

A lorry packed full of aid heading to Poland from Buffaload hauliers, near Ely, Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

While aid continues to be packed up and shipped out to the Ukrainian border.

One lorry from Buffaload near Ely, Cambridgeshire has been decorated with the image of Winston Churchill.