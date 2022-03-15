Play video

Alexander Rodnyansky speaks to ITV News Anglia.

An advisor to Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has told ITV News that the West must act now to prevent further deaths in the country, as the Russian invasion intensifies around Kyiv.

Alexander Rodnyansky is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge and advisor to President Volodomir Zelenskyy.

Speaking from Germany, on his way to Kyiv, he told ITV News that more action is needed to prevent further deaths in the country:

"Time is running out for us. There's a lot of discussions in Europe about should we stop purchasing energy from Russian within a certain timeframe. Well we don't have that time, our people are dying now."

19 days into the invasion the Russian attack is intensifying. Heavy shelling has battered the south-eastern city of Mariupol, as civilians desperately try to escape.

Mr Rodnyansky, who travelled from Kyiv back to Cambridge just days before the invasion, before deciding to return to help the war effort, says he's concerned that troops are gathering around the capital city.

"We're seeing that they're gathering troops around Kyiv, with the intention of taking the capital."

"There is a danger that this will escalate," he said.

President Zelenskyy has released rallying cries to his people throughout the conflict, thanking forces on the ground. Mr Rodnyansky, says the Presidential team are doing ok.

"Everyone is doing fine, although the situation isn't easy, it takes a toll on everyone. We hope that we will be victorious, we believe we will be victorious."

He reiterated calls for NATO to implement a no-fly zone, something which the President has called for over a number of days.

"We have been very consistent in our request. We'd like to have two things. One is a no fly zone. "

"The west is unwilling to give that for the obvious reasons, but at the very least we should be given the military facilities and military equipment so we can replicate the no fly zone ourselves. "

"Number two is everything that comes to the economic support and punishment of Russia; so economic support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia."

While Mr Rodnyansky negotiates with the German government over western sanctions, his concerns are clear, that things will get worse before they get better.

"My main fear is that the assault on Ukraine will become more successful. That they will gain control of some major cities."