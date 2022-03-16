A High Court judge has been asked to rule in a dispute over whether a woman who suffered a brain haemorrhage is dead.

Doctors say the woman, who is in her 40s, died on 10 March and is receiving “futile” life-support treatment

But a family member says their “rush to switch everything off” is “awful”.

The woman is in the care of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Peterborough and runs several hospitals in the area.

Lawyers representing hospital bosses responsible for the woman’s care have asked Sir Jonathan Cohen to declare that she is dead.

Sir Jonathan is overseeing an online hearing in the Family Division of the High Court. He is considering evidence from specialists and a member of the woman’s family.

The judge, who is based in London, has ruled that the woman cannot be identified in media reports of the case.

Barrister Emma Sutton, leading the trust’s legal team, told the judge how the woman had gone to a hospital emergency department in early March complaining of “severe migraine-type headaches”.

Miss Sutton said a scan had revealed an “aneurysmal subarachnoid haemorrhage”.

“It was determined that there were no neurosurgical options available and that clinical treatment was futile,” she said, in a written case outline. “Brain stem death testing undertaken on 10 March 2022 confirmed cessation of brain stem function.”

She said: “The clinical decision that (she) had died was reached following brain stem death testing at 11.45am on Thursday 10 March.”

Miss Sutton said specialists at other hospitals had also concluded that the woman was dead.

She told the judge that the woman was receiving “futile” life-support treatment.

Miss Sutton said the woman’s family had “indicated their disagreement with the cessation of treatment”.

One family member told the judge: “This rush to switch everything off is awful.”

She said she was “not really trusting” what doctors were saying.