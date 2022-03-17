A pensioner is facing trial on a charge of causing the death of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed by his mother.

Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court over the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold in a crash at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on January 22 last year.

The 74-year-old was not asked to enter a plea to the single charge of causing the infant's death by careless driving.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.

Baby Louis' parents, Chris Thorold and Rachael Thorold, listened to the hearing from the public gallery.

Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Louis Thorold was walking with his mother Rachael when the crash happened Credit: Family photo

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of 8 August with a time estimate of three to four days.

Robertson was bailed to return to the court on 22 April for a plea hearing.