A gang who posed as police officers before stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods from delivery drivers have been jailed.

Andrew John Bluck and Adam Keith Merkitt pretended to be undercover officers after stopping a driver for the delivery company DPD, and convinced him that they thought he had a suspicious package inside his van.

They then forced their way into the vehicle and drove to a car park where they met a third gang member, Tanya Dawkes, and transferred the goods - including TVs and smartphones - into her car before making off.

Two days after that robbery in Rushden, Northamptonshire, they struck again in Witney in Oxfordshire, repeating their claim to be undercover officers to steal more high-value items from a DPD courier.

After Northamptonshire and Thames Valley police forces launched an investigation, the trio were arrested.

Both Bluck, 38, and Merkitt, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and two counts of kidnap relating to the incident in Rushden on 12 October 2019, and that in Witney two days later.

At Northampton Crown Court last week, Bluck was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison while Merkitt was handed nine years.

Dawkes, 47, who met Merkitt on Tinder in 2019, pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, but was found guilty and sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Det Con Lyn Townsend, the lead investigator on the case, said: “I am really pleased to see such lengthy sentences handed out to this trio because their offences were brazen, shameless and driven by greed.

“These were terrifying experiences for both DPD drivers as they were not only robbed, but kidnapped, being driven around in their own vans by Bluck and Merkitt, with no idea what was going to happen to them.

“I hope the sentences handed out to both men offer the drivers some sense of justice and therefore the ability to move forward with their lives after this lengthy investigation.

“Tanya Dawkes was the only one in this case who continuously tried to plead her innocence, claiming to be asleep in the Seat Leon while the offences were taking place.

“In reality, she was the one driving and I am pleased that she was found guilty at court and also sent to prison for her involvement in the first robbery."