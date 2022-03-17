Hundreds of people gathered to honour the contribution of social care workers during the pandemic, including those who died.

The first ever Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection was marked at Abington Park in Northampton, with crowds coming together to remember those who lost their lives, and to thank those still working on the front line.

The industry has been in the spotlight recently after a brutal two years, during which coronavirus has hit the country's most vulnerable the hardest.

When large parts of the population were locked down, social care workers continued to go to work, often with inadequate PPE, and treat those who were suffering with the virus.

Tracey Davidson, the event organiser and a care worker with West Northamptonshire Council, said it was an important occasion.

Tracey Edmondson organised the event and said it meant a lot to those involved. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I'm really proud because I've got a sister who's a social worker, she's coming today; I have a sister who's an ambulance driver, she's coming today; I have a sister that works with people with autism, she's coming today," she said.

"They are the frontline workers, they've gone in throughout the last couple of years.

"And they do their job. They love their job. I love my job. And that's why we do it."

As well as a minute’s silence being held, tulips were planted in a heart-shaped bed, and a plaque was unveiled.

Hundreds of people turned out to attend the event in the sunshine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Pupils from nearby Barry Road Primary School were called upon to place flowers in vases to thank those who spend their life helping others.

Valerie Abbott, a resident at St Christopher’s Care Home in Northampton, said the recognition for staff was well deserved.

“It's only right because they do a wonderful job and they're still doing a wonderful job," she said. "They’re looking after me well, anyway."

The event was organised by West Northamptonshire Council, and marked the first time the date of 17 March will be used to remember and thank those working in social care.