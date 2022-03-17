A woman living in Norwich has said it is "difficult to be positive" after losing communication with her mother, who is trapped in region of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

The last time Natalia Scott spoke with her 72-year-old mother was 10 days ago.

She said it was unbearable not knowing if her mother Nina Nikiforova was alive, after she was forced to seek shelter in her basement, with little food and no electricity.

Mrs Nikiforova lives alone in a village between Kyiv and Chernobyl, and up until 10 days ago, had been speaking with her daughter every day.

Natalia Scott has desperately been trying to keep in touch with her mother. Credit: Family photo

"I don't know what is going on, if she is alive or not", Mrs Scott said.

"There is no connection to her. I heard the Russians have blocked signals to the village because they don't want locals to have connection to the outside world and share information.

"It is heartbreaking. I try to keep myself busy, but is very difficult to be positive. Why is this going on in Ukraine, what have we done, why do we deserve this pain?"

Halyna Birch and Natalia Scott both have family in Ukraine.

Mrs Scott is taking some comfort in the fact she could soon be reunited with her 22-year-old daughter, Viktoria Kleomites, who has fled Ukraine.

Ms Kleomites has now reached Ireland as she awaits approval for a visa to the UK.

"When she crossed that border in Romania it was first massive relief," Mrs Scott added.

"I thought 'at least one of my family members are safe'. I am now just waiting for that visa and can't wait to see her here."

It comes after the Home Office launched its Ukraine Family Scheme, which it says will allow thousands of families to be reunited in the UK.

Sponsors can nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their home, or offer a separate property for them to use rent-free.