A man has admitted a one-punch killing after hitting a stranger outside a pub.

Jake McFarlane, 22, was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of 30 January.

At about 1.30am McFarlane and one of his friends went to confront Ian Clitheroe, 50, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

McFarlane punched Mr Clitheroe, causing him to fall to the ground but left before emergency services arrived.

McFarlane was arrested at Huntingdon train station at about 1pm that day. Police found 20 small packets of cocaine in his luggage, with a street value of around £710.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon died in hospital on 3 February.

Jake McFarlane will return to Peterborough Crown Court to be sentenced on 29 April Credit: ITV News Anglia

McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine at Peterborough Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 29 April at the same court.

Det Insp Dale Mepstead said: "This case shows the tragic consequences just one punch can have.

“It is clear McFarlane didn’t intend to kill Mr Clitheroe, but his actions did just that.

“Every weekend in towns and cities across the country police deal with alcohol-fuelled violence. I hope this case will make people think about their actions."