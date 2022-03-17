A man who admitted killing three men, including two of his nephews, in a knife attack has been given a life sentence and detained under the Mental Health Act.Danny and Jason Gibson, 35 and 31, were found at their flat in Wellesley Road, Colchester, in October 2019 with multiple stab wounds.

Richard Booth, who was known as Rik, was found nearby inside a car on Hospital Road. He had been stabbed in the neck and head.

The brothers' uncle Tom Saunders, 35, was charged over their deaths and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the killings.

Saunders, from Colchester, will serve his sentence in a secure hospital, having been given a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years and eight months before he is able to apply for parole. Should he be deemed mentally fit to be discharged from hospital at any point in his sentence, he will be transferred to a prison.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing Saunders at Ipswich Crown Court, called the killings “painfully sadistic”. The court also heard that there was a significant amount of planning and pre-meditation by Saunders, and no provocation from his victims.Expert psychiatrists all agreed that Saunders was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time he committed the killings.

The court heard that he had previously refused medical support for his illness.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The actions of Tom Saunders have led to three young men losing their lives in the most horrific and brutal way.“I want to pay tribute to the courage and dignity their families have shown throughout this process. These tragic incidents have left them devastated and has had a massive impact on them.“Saunders poses a very real danger to the public and I’m pleased he’s now not going to be able to endanger the safety of others.”