League Two strugglers Stevenage have sacked boss Paul Tisdale and replaced him with former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans.

Boro have not won any of their last nine league matches and are just three points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than second-from-bottom Oldham Athletic.

Tisdale was only appointed in November following the departure of previous boss Alex Revell.

Results did initially improve, and a run of three wins and two draws in January even saw Tisdale nominated for the manager of the month award, but performances have dipped dramatically since then.

His final game was Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Northampton Town.

Evans, 59, will now take charge until the end of the season, as the club desperately try to avoid dropping into the National League.

Stevenage are on a poor run of form. Credit: PA

The Scotsman was sacked by League One side Gillingham in January and had a spell in charge of Peterborough between 2018 and 2019.

Evans' first game with be at another one of his old clubs, Mansfield Town, on Saturday.

“Paul has worked tirelessly for us since he joined but we have won three points from the last nine games to drop into a relegation fight," chairman Phil Wallace said.

"With nine games to go, we have to change our fortune and we are hoping Steve will do that."