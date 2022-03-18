Play video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma HutchinsonThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 17 March 2022

Anglia Late Edition reports on the aid, support and hospitality given by people in the East of England to those suffering in war-torn Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

The programme also reported on the launch of the Eastern Powerhouse, a business-led organisation created to help the East of England achieve its full economic potential.

There was a discussion about how the government is still urging caution despite the lifting of the remaining coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

Covid cases have started rising again in the East of England and have increased by 70% in a week. The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in the region has also risen by 25% with more than 1,200 people treated.

Emma Hutchinson and guests Shailesh Vara MP (Con) and Baroness Angela Smith (Lab) on Anglia Late Edition Credit: ITV Anglia

ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by two politicians to debate the issues affecting the East of England: