A "predator" who sexually attacked two women has been jailed for more than 11 years after a DNA match proved he had raped a Cambridge University student.

Timothy Morris, 27, attacked the student at his home in Coleridge Road, Cambridge, more than four years ago, in the early hours of 5 January 2018.

A full investigation was carried out at the time, but a suspect was never found.

That was until 23 February last year, when Morris met a woman from an online dating site.

They went for a walk in Cambridge, and he sexually assaulted her in Ditton Meadows.

Morris, described by police as a "predator", was then arrested.

When a DNA test was taken, it matched the DNA recovered from the attack in 2018.

Despite denying all charges put against him, Morris was found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration at Peterborough Crown Court.

He has also been given an indefinite restraining order against the survivors and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Chemu Evans said: “I would like to commend the survivors in this case for supporting what has been a long and hard investigation.

“Despite being told no [Morris] continued and it’s a clear representation of his male sexual entitlement.

“Throughout the investigation or court case, he has shown little remorse for his actions or the disgusting crimes he has committed."