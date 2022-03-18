It will draw the kind of crowd usually associated with a sporting event or a massive gig.

This weekend around 10,000 people are to descend on a normally sleepy village - not to watch a clash of athletic titans, but rather to revel in the glory of nature.

For the first time in two years one of the country's biggest celebrations of Spring will get under way.

Covid had meant the village of Thriplow in Cambridgeshire had been unable to hold its annual daffodil festival.

Not your Garden Variety: One of the 140 types on display Credit: ITV News Anglia

With perfect timing around half a million of the brightly-coloured blooms have come into flower.

Paul Earnshaw, chairman of the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend, said he was glad the village - which normally has just 350 people living there - could welcome back visitors.

Paul Earnshaw with some of the daffodils Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We're fully back and actually everything's coming into play now," he said.

"The weather's beautiful, the village is looking stunning and the daffs are putting on such a display this year - it's England at its eccentric best."

Mellow yellow: Some of the flowers on display Credit: ITV News Anglia

The event started out as a village fete over 50 years ago, but now it has grown into a huge draw.

More 140 different varieties of daffodil will be display throughout the village.

Tricking out Thriplow: One of the volunteers puts bunting around the village sign Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around 400 volunteers help organise the event - with most villagers getting involved. It is hoped that it will help raise thousands for charity.