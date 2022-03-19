The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, Martin Seeley, and his family are offering their home to Ukranian refugees fleeing their war-torn country and urging others to do all they can to help.

“We have taken a decision as a family to open our home like others have, to refugees fleeing the Ukraine and look forward to welcoming them as soon as possible into our house", Bishop Seeley said.

The United Nations estimates 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine and 3.2 million have fled the country since Russian forces invaded in February.

The UK has launched the Homes for Ukraine scheme allowing people to register their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war, including opening their homes to refugees.

The Bishop acknowledged not everyone will be able to offer rooms in their homes, but said there are many ways to help. "Still one of the best ways we can help is by donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)", he explained.

Bishop Seeley said it wasn't just those fleeing Ukraine that needed help. "We must keep supporting those living in Ukraine too" he said. "We need a community-wide response of welcome and support and I urge everyone to do all they possibly can amid this humanitarian crisis.”

The Bishop and his family say they will engage with organisations such as Suffolk Refugee Support, which has expertise in supporting refugees.