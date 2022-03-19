Man in his 20s fights for life after incident near Norwich's clubland

A man in his twenties is fighting for his life in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following an attack close to Norwich's clubland and a Travelodge hotel early on Saturday morning.

Two men, one in his late teens and the other in his twenties were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They were both taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police officer photographed the scene on St Vedast Street off Rose Lane in Norwich, which had been cordoned off.

A police officer photographing the scene in St Vedast Street off Rose Lane in Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to St Vedast Street in Norwich shortly before 2.30am this morning following reports of an assault.

"The victim, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the St Vedast Street area of Norwich between 2.10am and 2.30am this morning.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage of the area should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/20359/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.