Watch a video of the new mum and her piglets feeding

Ten rare breed piglets have been born at a farm near Needham Market. The Middle White babies arrived on Friday afternoon at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm. The mother, who is called Molly, begun making her stall ready on Friday morning by moving hay around in preparation for her first litter.

Neil Storer, one of the owners, said: “They are very sweet. At the moment we’re doing supervised feeding to ensure the piglets stay safe and Mum doesn’t squash them as they are so small. Our Livestock Manager Kate Ockelton is doing the hard work caring for the piglets.”

On the farm’s Facebook page it said: "As some of the piglets are so tiny and she's so big we have the piglets tucked away behind a board so they are nice and safe and Molly can still talk to them."

The piglets were described as "milk drunk' and would continue to have supervised feeding sessions for safety Credit: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

This was Molly's first litter Credit: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

Middle White pigs are a priority breed for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, which means their population is closely monitored.

The breed is known for its short nose that some say makes it look like it has run into a wall, according to the British Pig Association.

In January the farm welcomed a litter of Berkshire piglets Credit: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

In January, the farm’s Berkshire pig, Beatrice, welcomed her first litter of piglets. And last August the farm welcomed a litter of seven Kunekune piglets – a rare New Zealand breed.