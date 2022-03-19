World's last surviving steam-powered herring drifter lands role in Hollywood blockbuster Wonka
The world's last surviving steam-powered herring drifter has landed a starring role in a new Hollywood blockbuster. The Great Yarmouth based Lydia Eva features in Wonka - a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate factory.
The historic vessel is being used as a passenger steamer to bring a young Willy Wonka to England. Norfolk's Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas and Rowan Atkinson also star in the film.
The Lydia Eva was towed to Lyme Regis in Dorset where most of the filming took place last year. But the water was too shallow even at high tide to get her engines running so a film crew had to make a special trip to her Yarmouth base to get the pictures of the Lydia Eva in steam.
These days she's a floating museum - the last of over a thousand fishing vessels working out of Yarmouth and Lowestoft where the herring industry was vital to the local economy.
Wonka is due for release in December 2023.
