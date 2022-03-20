Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over axe attack in Suffolk

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports a man had been attacked with an axe in Clare, Suffolk.

Police were called at around 8.15pm on Saturday 19 March to the Bell Hotel on Market Hill in the town.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having suffered a serious head injury. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Later he was arrested again on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon was in place while investigations took place, but this was later removed.

Police said that they believe this is an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else.