A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered buried in the back garden of a house in Northampton.

Fiona Beal has been charged with a single count of murder as part of an investigation that police have described as "complex and challenging".

Police were called to a house on Moore Street, Kingsley, on Wednesday, bringing in forensic officers and specialist search teams including a cadaver dog.

The body, which was found buried in the rear garden on Saturday afternoon, will be taken to Leicester to be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.

Police forensic teams at the Kingsley property

Dozens of officers and specialist staff are involved in the investigation which began following the arrest of Ms Beal at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, from the major crime team of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.

“We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place.

“Police officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area over the past couple of days.

“This remains a complex and challenging investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police."