Young woman killed and two men badly hurt in Northamptonshire crash

A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Northamptonshire yesterday (Saturday)

It happened at 2.10pm on the A6003 Uppingham Road, close to the Shell garage between Kettering and Corby.

A Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Corby was in collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall travelling in the opposite direction.

The woman driver of the second Vauxhall died. A male passenger in the same car, as well as the male driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, were taken to the University of Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital with threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi, along with a boy passenger, suffered minor injuries in the collision.