A 48-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing man after a body was found buried in her garden.

Fiona Beal appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Monday.

She is accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham some time between 31 October 2021 and 10 November 2021. A body was found buried in the rear garden of Beal’s home in Moore Street in Northampton on Saturday. Beal, who had blonde hair and wore a grey long sleeved top, spoke only to confirm her name and address during the short hearing.

She was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday - the same day Northamptonshire Police began conducting an extensive search of her home.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address before the discovery was made on Saturday.

Police said the remains were expected be taken to Leicester to be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.

Beal was accompanied by a lone female dock officer during the hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court, which lasted just two minutes.

She was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.