A proposed new £600m solar farm which would be the biggest in Britain has caused anger among locals and MPs who claim it would damage the countryside.

If given the green light, the project on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border would cover nearly 2,800 acres, more than 10 times bigger than any built in Britain.

Energy firm Sunnica said it would provide enough power for the equivalent of up to 172,000 homes.

MPs Matt Hancock and Lucy Frazer were among 150 people protesting against the plans in a demonstration on Sunday.

Mr Hancock, the Conservative MP for West Suffolk, said: "The problem with this proposed development is that, not only is it very large, but that it is right around the villages of west Suffolk and east Cambridgeshire."

Sunnica wants to turn more than 2,500 acres of land into a huge solar.

Residents have raised concerns about the size of the site, impact on wildlife, and the loss of "valuable" agricultural land.

Catherine Judkins, chair of the Say No to Sunnica group, said: “[We object to] just the sheer size and scale - it’s about 15 miles from start to finish.

"To try and get you the size of it in your head is just almost impossible. It is taking away over 2,500 acres of really productive, highly valuable farming land at a time when our food security is in crisis."

Sunnica said its scheme would help the UK meet its net-zero targets by 2050.

Luke Murray from Sunnica said: "We have an enormous climate crisis, whereby we need to hit our legally binding targets and now on top of that we are seeing a new energy crisis. We need to meet it quickly and that is what this project will do."

The Planning Inspectorate is due to begin examining the proposals, and a decision on whether the farm will will be built is expected in 2023.