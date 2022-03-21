An animal charity based in Cambridgeshire has opened a new cat care centre to provide accommodation and rehabilitation to homeless animals.

Wood Green can care for up to 500 cats, dogs and small pets at any one time.

The existing on-site cat accommodation had become increasingly outdated.

The new Snowden Cat Care Centre enables the charity to provide better more tailored care for cat’s with medical and behavioural needs.

Separate sleeping areas and climate control gives the cats a quiet and comfortable stay, all year round.

Around 3,500 pets are rehabilitated and rehomed each year, more than half of which are cats.

The 60 new units has increased Wood Green’s on-site capacity by 50%.

The Centre is named after Ms. Sheila Snowden, who left the charity an incredible legacy donation of almost £900,000, providing around 40% of the project’s total budget of £2.4 million.

The remaining funds were donated by individual supporters, as well as gifts in kind from valued partners like the pet technology company Sure Petcare.

By improving overall welfare, the charity hopes more cats can be rehabilitated and rehomed more quickly – decreasing the average length of stay by an estimated 10%.

Vanessa Cunningham, Director of Care & Veterinary Services at Wood Green, said: “A new Cat Care Centre has been a part of our plans for a number of years, and I couldn’t be happier that we have been able to go ahead, despite the impact of COVID-19 on the charity and thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

"This project is incredibly close to my heart and I’m delighted to see the first residents settling in so well and benefitting from the space as we had envisaged they would.”