This drone image shows the dug-up garden of a terraced house where the body of a missing man was found - as neighbours spoke of their shock at the discovery.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, began searching the property at Moore Street in Northampton on Wednesday.

On Saturday they discovered the body of a man - named in court as 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham - buried in the back garden.

Jodie Galbraith lives on the opposite side of Moore Street. He said he had often seen the couple living there - who he said had moved in a year and a half ago - and spoke to the man regularly.

He said neighbours had received letters to say a man had gone missing but he had not realised he had disappeared.

"You don't really pay attention," he said. "The next thing you know, there's forensics outside. My missus said they've got white suits on, all upstairs, in the bedrooms and everything.

"It's not until then you start thinking 'well, I haven't seen him for a little while'."

Mr Galbraith said the man was a builder who had been doing a lot of work inside the house and at the front of the property.

Neighbour Jodie Galbraith spoke of his shock at seeing forensics teams descend on his usually quiet street. Credit: ITV News

Sue Treacy, whose parents live nearby, said she first became aware of the search on Thursday.

"We knew there was something major going on," she said. "On Thursday there was loads of police arrived. Then the white vans arrived, SOCO [scene of crime officers] were going in - so we knew it was something major but it was a bit of a shock. It's such a quiet street."

She said the couple living in the house seemed to "keep themselves to themselves".

Neighbour Megan McNulty said: "There's been police going in and out of the house for days. We've all been really confused. It's a big shock - it's crazy. You wouldn't expect that across the road."

Fiona Beal, 48, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the murder of Mr Billingham. She is due to appear at crown court on Tuesday.