A "committed, fanatical, radicalised terrorist" accused of murdering an MP had been planning attacks on politicians and the Houses of Parliament "for many years", a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of fatally stabbing David Amess, the MP for Southend West, during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.

He denies a charge of murder as well as preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.

Opening the case for the prosecution at the Old Bailey, Tom Little QC said Southend West MP Sir David was murdered as he held a constituency surgery in a church building in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

He said: "This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder, a murder carried out in a place of worship.

"A murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology.

"It was a murder carried out by that young man [Ali] who, for many years, had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist."

Mr Little said the defendant had travelled across London armed with the knife he allegedly used to kill the MP.

He then tricked his way into the event by falsely claiming he was a constituent of Sir David, the court heard.

Sir David Amess

Mr Little said the killing of the MP was "nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes. It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence".

He added that it was "not the first time that [Ali] had planned an attack or a similar attack" and that from at least May 2019 he researched and planned potential attacks on members of parliament and the Houses of Parliament.

This included reconnaissance trips to a constituency surgery of Mike Freer - the MP for Finchley and Golders Green - and to the home address of levelling-up secretary Michael Gove.

Ali, of Kentish Town in north London, appeared in the dock wearing a black robe and black-rimmed glasses.

The trial, which is due to last three weeks, continues.