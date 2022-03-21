Historic England has launched an interactive online map revealing aerial photographs of the East of England over the past 100 years.

The new Aerial Photography Explorer allows users for the first time to search and explore more than 400,000 images from 1919 to the present day.

The images provide fascinating insight into the development and expansion of the region's urban centres and changes to the rural landscape.

It also reveals striking discoveries such as ‘cropmarks’ showing hidden archaeology beneath the surface.

The images covers major areas of the East of England including Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Essex.

Over the coming years, Historic England aims to expand the platform, as more of the six million aerial images in the Historic England Archive are digitised.

Norwich Bus Station opened on 30 August 2005. Credit: Historic England/Damian Grady

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England said: “I am delighted that our new online tool will allow people to browse our wonderful collection of historic aerial photos that my team uses every day to unlock the mysteries of England’s past.

"The remarkable pictures of the East of England give a fascinating insight into our local areas, allowing people to see how their street and their town centre looked when their great grandparents lived there."

Bold cropmarks mark the site of an important medieval centre originally belonging to the de Bassingbourn family from the 12th century. Credit: Historic England/Damian Grady

Around 300,000 of the images on the online map are the work of Historic England’s Aerial Investigation and Mapping team.

Established in 1967, the team takes photographs of England from the air to discover new archaeological sites, create archaeological maps and monitor the condition of historic sites across the country.

The remaining 100,000 images come from the Historic England Archive aerial photography collection, which numbers over two million images in total, and includes important historic photography, including interwar and post-war images from Aerofilms Ltd and the Royal Air Force.

Nigel Huddleston MP, Minister for Heritage said: "What better way to discover our shared history than through this fascinating new online tool which offers a bird's eye view of our past.

"I can't wait to discover more about my local area and encourage everyone to explore the thousands of English sites from the last century."