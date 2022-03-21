A 29-year-old man has died following a fire at a property in Northampton, in what has been described as a "harrowing incident."Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Olden Road, Rectory Farm, on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews said they arrived to find the property "well alight, with smoke billowing from a further three neighbouring properties".

The fire was put out by 3pm, but crews remained at the scene until just after midnight.All of the homes in the area were searched and evacuated.

The man, who was discovered outside one of the properties, died following the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out.

Station manager Ronnie Rochester, who attended the fire, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the gentleman who sadly died at the scene.

“This was a very harrowing incident for both our firefighters and the members of public who witnessed this.

"We will be offering welfare support to our firefighters and will also do our best to help anyone else who witnessed it."