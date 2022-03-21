The trial of an alleged terrorist accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess is set to begin today.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.

He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.

The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.

Prosecutors allege that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five, they say.

Sir David, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.

Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.