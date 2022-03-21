The family of a woman killed in a dual carriageway crash said their "beloved daughter" was "a star that will never be forgotten".

Daisy Jean Huddle, aged 20, died when her black BMW 1 Series was in a collision with a white truck on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

It happened between Stanwick and Raunds, at around 1.15am on Friday.

Her family, who live in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, have paid tribute to her.

They said: “Daisy was a beloved daughter, big sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many. In her short life she left a remarkable stamp on this world.

“Having graduated from the Fashion Retail Academy in London with a BA (Honours) Marketing & Communications for Fashion, she spent the last year setting up her own graphic design and print business specialising in designs for people in the beauty industry, with clients all over the world.

“Daisy was happiest when she was home with her family or out with her friends, making memories and lasting impressions everywhere she went and on everyone she met.

“She lived her short life to the fullest and will be missed by many people near and far but a star that will never be forgotten.”

Miss Huddle's family are being supported by trained officers, said Northamptonshire Police.

They are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.