An alleged terrorist told an aide of Sir David Amess he would not "take too long" as he fixed an appointment to murder the MP, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali exchanged a series of emails with Sir David's office, even feigning interest in churches and healthcare to get a meeting with the Southend West MP, jurors were told on the second day of his murder trial.

On 15 October last year, Ali, 26, travelled to Leigh-on-Sea in Essex to attend his noon slot at Belfairs Methodist Church, the Old Bailey heard.

He stabbed Sir David 21 times and waved a bloody knife around before he was apprehended by unarmed police officers, jurors were told.

Ali denies murdering the MP for Southend West by stabbing him during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October, as well as preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.

Sir David Amess MP was stabbed to death in October 2021. Credit: ITV News

Alleged killer set up meeting with MP

On Tuesday, prosecutor Tom Little QC took the jury through a timeline of events leading up to the 69-year-old veteran Tory MP's death.

He said police pieced together Ali's activities from hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and data from his laptop and mobile phone.

The court heard Ali had looked up a web page about Sir David on 22 July last year.

Three hours later, Ali was near the Houses of Parliament, according to cell site analysis.

His web history also showed searches last September relating to government minister Michael Gove, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London MP Mike Freer, jurors heard.

Ali emailed Sir David's office to ask about a meeting on 27 September.

He wrote: "I will be moving to the area from a Labour-held constituency and wanted to get to know my future MP.

"Since I work in healthcare, I would like to know his plans, if any, for the hospital and workers. Also, as someone interested in Christianity, I have seen many churches in my area losing attendances and struggle with upkeep, eventually becoming at risk of being demolished or repurposed.

"I wanted to know if the situation in Southend is similar and, if so, what are the solutions."

'I'll be able to drop by'

He added: "Looking forward to seeing you soon. If all appointments are taken, let me know if there's a cancellation.

"I'll be in the local area and will be able to drop by."

Sir David's aide Rebecca Hayton responded by requesting Ali's address and full name to check he was a constituent.

Ali gave a postcode in Southend and told her: "I'll be in the local area on Friday so it would be nice to see him regardless, although I know he's a very busy man so I can appreciate if that's not possible."

Ms Hayton told Ali all the appointments had been taken but she would be happy to book him in for 15 October.

Ali replied to say his "schedule is rather hectic for the next couple of weeks so I'm not sure I'll be available".

But, on 30 September, he confirmed he was "able to clear up my schedule" and asked for an appointment at noon.

He told Ms Hayton: "I don't really know how long the appointments are but I don't think I'll take too long. Thanks for all the help so far."

Attack 'for the sake of Allah'

Around the time of the attack on Sir David, Ali sent a message to family and friends which appeared to have been drafted days before, the court was told.

In it, he said the attack was "for the sake of Allah", jurors heard.

He allegedly wrote: "I apologise to my family for deceiving them for so long. I would have preferred Hijrah so as not to harm you but I could not.

"The obligations upon me to take revenge for the blood of Muslims were too great.

"The shame of abiding in the very lands that carry out these horrendous acts against my brothers and sisters was too much."

The trial continues.