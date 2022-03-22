A League Two football club has raised more than £60,000 to help with the humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine by donating all gate receipts from their biggest attendance of the season.

Colchester United billed their match against leaders Forest Green Rovers as their "Game for Ukraine".

More than 6,000 fans turned up to the fixture, with ticket prices reduced to just £10 and all proceeds going towards helping refugees caught up in the conflict.

The U's also wore a special yellow and blue kit for the occasion in the style of the Ukrainian national team, which will be auctioned off in the coming weeks.

The match was billed as a 'Game for Ukraine.' Credit: PA

The idea was dreamt up by U's chairman Robbie Cowling who was so touched by the events in Ukraine that he felt he had to do something.

It was a huge step for a club, like many others, that has struggled financially during the pandemic and normally only attracts crowds of between 2,000 and 3,000 supporters.

"When Robbie first rang me, I was slightly taken aback," Colchester United general manager Tim Waddington said.

"I 100% support it but financially it's a big, big thing for us to do it. But, then if you consider the challenges that we face as football clubs financially, it pales into insignificance when you compare the challenges that are being faced by the people in Ukraine."

Play video

Watch an interview with Colchester United general Manager Tim Waddington

Cowling even cut short his family holiday to attend the game, before jetting off again on Tuesday morning.

The club have now challenged clubs further up the footballing pyramid to follow their lead and put on similar events.

"I know Robbie's absolute passion with it was to inspire other people, that's the big one for me," Mr Waddington added.

"Yes, our £60,000-£65,000 will be a useful sum of money, but we, in sport [and] organisations and venues like this, have the ability to make a big difference and we need to make that difference."