Play video

Video report by ITV Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A terminally ill man who has undergone six liver transplants has explained how soaring oil prices have left him "scared" of turning on the heating.

Steven Featley, 27, lives in a three-bedroom council house with his mother, Eira, in the rural village of Stoke Ash in Suffolk.

They rely on oil for their hot water and heating, but are struggling to keep up with costs and have asked family for help after their fuel bills more than doubled from £326 to £670 in one month alone.

Their struggle is being echoed across the country as calls grow for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to address the rising cost of living in his Spring Statement on Wednesday.

"There's only a certain level we can go to and it's to a point we can't afford it any more," Mr Featley said.

"You're scared of turning the heating on just for an hour.

"We've had this place when we've run out of oil and it turns stone cold and that's even when you have two blankets on in the middle of the night."

Mrs Featley has to buy her oil in minimum batches of 500 litres. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mrs Featley is the full-time carer for her son and has to keep their house warm, as he has terminal liver disease and struggles to control his body temperature.

She has been left with no choice but to ask family for help to keep up with costs.

"It is a lot of money and we are just going to have to tighten belts and hopefully this time my family or someone might have to help", she said.

"You don't want to go and beg. I might have to sell bits and pieces and reduce on food like everybody else."

Mrs Featley sought help from her local Citizens Advice branch, which found a fund to pay for her heating oil.

Mrs Featley is the full-time carer of her son, Steven Credit: ITV Anglia

The huge hike in global heating oil prices is a blow for those already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Unlike those living in houses connected to the gas grid, people using oil to heat their homes are not covered by Ofgem’s price cap – leaving them at the mercy of rising oil prices.

Mid Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau said it has been dealing with an influx of calls, with around one in three homes locally reliant on heating oil.

Clare Peak from the organisation said: "Heating oil prices are rising dramatically from £250 in November to £600, £700 for 500 litres in the past few weeks.

"Clients have no savings, are generally on benefits and just do not know how they are going to pay their bills.

"I have people saying they don't know how they will feed their children."

Citizens Advice can help people with information and applications for grants to help with heating their homes.