A primary school teacher has made her first appearance at crown court after a man's body was found buried in her back garden.

Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, she spoke only to confirm her name at a short hearing.

Mr Billingham’s body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, after a police search.

Forensic officers enter the property with a police dog Credit: Jacob King/PA

Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday – the same day Northamptonshire Police began conducting an extensive search of her home.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address before the discovery was made on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination was due to be conducted in Leicester to formally identify the victim.

However, the force had previously described the remains as someone they believed to be a 42-year-old missing man.

Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street Credit: Jacob King/PA

Northampton’s Eastfield Academy, where Beal worked before her arrest, said the school was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Mr Billingham’s death – describing the incident as an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community”.

Beal, of Moore Street, was remanded into custody to appear at the same court on 19 April.