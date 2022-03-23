Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

One school in Norfolk has been switching up how it teaches times tables on World Maths Day.

Staff at Howard Junior School at Gaywood, King's Lynn, have been spicing up the subject with songs about times tables, some dressing up and even a visit from Spiderman to try and help get the children more engaged in maths.

The headteacher Gregory Hill told ITV News Anglia that there was no underestimating how important the subject is.

"It is a driving force for science, technology, computer programming, and it sets you up for life. So it's really important to learn maths and learn it well but also to enjoy maths as well and to enjoy maths you need fun learning and fun lessons."

Pupils singing a six times table song to help them learn their maths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

First held in 2007, World Maths Days is now celebrated each year and encourages students across the globe to take a break from the standard day-to-day math lessons.

It is a move welcomed by teacher Ash Kirwan, who said: "The children don't always see the link between maths now and the importance of it when they grow older so days like this can invigorate them and make them enjoy maths to the fullest before the next stage of their education."