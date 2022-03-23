Workers on an industrial estate had a surprise when a baby goat was born right in front of their eyes.

When staff from the Eastways Industrial Estate in Witham arrived at work, they spotted a stray adult goat roaming behind the units.

Much to their surprise, minutes later the goat gave birth to a kid but she bolted and disappeared, leaving the newborn alone.

The quick-thinking workers contacted the RSPCA, before taking the newborn kid to a local vet so she could receive urgent care.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Yarrow was then called to collect the tiny goat and take her to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where she is now being looked after.

Staff at the hospital have nicknamed the kid 'Jill' Credit: RSPCA

Ms Yarrow said: “This is certainly an unusual story indeed. It’s possible the mother goat was an escaped or abandoned pet, and she somehow made her way to the industrial estate, possibly because she knew she was going to give birth imminently and was looking for somewhere quiet and out of the way.

“The workers said they watched as she gave birth to her kid on some sloped grass, and unfortunately after the kid was born, she rolled down the small hill, so they rushed over to help.

"The mother goat was spooked and ran away, leaving the newborn.

“We’re so grateful the workers then called us before taking the kid to a local vet. When I arrived at the vets I helped to bottle feed her, before taking her to the team at South Essex Wildlife Hospital who are now hand-rearing her.”

The tiny goat is now being cared for at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital. Credit: RSPCA

The team at the wildlife hospital have nicknamed the kid Jill, after "Jack and Jill" following her ordeal of tumbling down the hill shortly after she was born.

The goat’s mother has still not been found. Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.