A busy bridge in Great Yarmouth could remain closed for 'at least 48 hours' after a fire at a disused pub in.

The pub Haven Bridge, which goes by the same name as the nearby crossing over the River Yare, caught fire on Wednesday (24 March) evening.

Dozens of firefighters in eight appliances arrived at 8pm to find the roof well alight.

Fire crews are now working with building control to secure the area and check the former pubs safety. As a result they have had to close the nearby road and bridge.

“There is a potential for the road to be closed for at least 48 hours” explained Station Manager Chris Harding-Hook.

Haven Bridge has remained closed since the fire Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Harding-Hook went on to explain “The police and fire service are working on an ongoing investigation as to the cause.”

Bus operators warned people to expect delays with traffic being diverted to nearby Breydon Bridge.

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said that they have "visited the site' and are "working as quickly as we can to make recommendations and put in place the right measures to keep everyone safe."

They added “We appreciate the disruption the closure of Haven Bridge is causing" and are working to "minimise this while we deal with the aftermath of the fire”.