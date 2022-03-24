Emergency services have been called to an airfield in north Suffolk after reports of a light aircraft crash.

Fire engines from across the county, along with the police and ambulance service were sent to Ellough Airfield near Beccles just after 2pm.

Eyewitness reports suggest the plane hit the runway twice trying to land before veering off into a nearby field of oilseed rape.

Wreckage of the plane can be seen in a nearby field Credit: ITV Anglia News

Police have not yet confirmed if there have been any casualties.

A witness living in the area told ITV News Anglia they had seen a huge response from the emergency services.

It is understood 11 emergency vehicles were sent the scene.