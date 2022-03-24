Suffolk Police is investigating a serious assault that took place in Ipswich on Wednesday 23 March.

The police helicopter was used in the search for the suspect after a man was injured in the Newnham Court area of Chantry.

Emergency services were called to the area at around 6pm and the victim has been taken to hospital.

The police are searching for a man who has been described as wearing:

ski mask

black balaclava

grey jacket

jogging bottoms

beanie hat

He had fled towards a wooded area in the direction of Cambridge Drive and Peterhouse Close.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area which had been cordoned off.

Suffolk Police is appealing for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to speak to them, as the search continues.