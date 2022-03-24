The man accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave told his sister he "messed up" after leaving Britain while under investigation, a court has heard.

James Watson, 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old and posing his body in woods in Peterborough in November 1994.

For more than two decades the case has been unsolved, until Watson's DNA was allegedly identified on Rikki's discarded clothes.

In April 2016, Watson was arrested on suspicion of Rikki's murder. He was released, and then three months later he left the country with another man in a motorhome, a court was told.

Watson then got in touch with his sister, Clair Perna, from France.

Giving evidence, Ms Perna, 43, said: "He contacted me to say he was in a lot of trouble and he had made a huge mistake."

Watson said he had "messed up" by leaving the country, she told jurors. She said: "Next time he rang, he said, 'I need help. I'm in more trouble than I imagined and I need to get back to the UK."'

Schoolboy Rikki Neave disappeared on his way to school in Peterborough in November 1994

Ms Perna told Watson he should try to contact a man she knew in Porto, Portugal.

She went on to describe liaising with British police while helping her brother apply for travel documents so he could return.

After being told he would need a passport interview, she said the pair opted for a "second option" of going to an embassy in Portugal.

Asked if she had told police, Ms Perna said: "I told them that he was going into the embassy.

"I believe they would have to identify who he was and that would be me with a phone call ... and they would give him emergency travel documents to get home."

Instead, Ms Perna said she got a call to say her brother had been arrested and confirmed he was being transported back to Britain.

Earlier, she said she and Watson grew up on the Welland Estate in Peterborough, staying with their father after their parents split up in September 1990.

Ms Perna denied knowing the Neave family, who also lived on the estate, or visiting them with her half-brother Andrew Bailey.

She said Watson had never spoken to her about his involvement in the Rikki Neave investigation and it came as a "surprise".

On her dealings with Watson after he left the country in 2016, Nathan Rasiah, prosecuting, said: "You were trying to help James evade capture."

Ms Pera replied: "No."

Watson, of no fixed address, denies Rikki's murder. The trial at the Old Bailey continues.