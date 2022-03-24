Thousands of homes have been left without power in the East of England on Thursday evening.

Customers across Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire have been affected.

A UK power networks map shows the areas impacted. Credit: UK Power Networks

It is also having an impact on travel, with trains unable to stop at St Albans.

UK Power Networks has apologised for the disruption, which it says is down to "a fault on the electricity network".

It is estimating the issue should be resolved between 9pm and 10pm.

More information on the power outage can be found here, as well as help and advice.