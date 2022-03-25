A man has been charged with causing the death of his older brother by dangerous driving.

Nathan Pearson, 31, was arrested after an incident in which his brother Aiden Pearson, 34, was hit by a van in Guyhirn, in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday night.

Police were called at 11.14pm and Mr Pearson, of Queen Street in March, was pronounced just before midnight.

Nathan Pearson, of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court virtually on Friday.